Homeowner puzzled by HOA's vague rules regarding landscaping: 'Sounds like your HOA is still developer-led'

Navigating HOA guidelines can be challenging, especially when it comes to understanding your HOA's rules on lawn design.

After receiving confusing landscaping guidelines from their HOA, a homeowner reached out to the r/HOA subreddit for advice.

According to the homeowner, their Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions (DCC&R) states that landscaping features must be approved by the Architectural Control Committee (ACC) and implemented within the first 30 days of occupancy.

"My question: what does that mean?" asked the homeowner. "Like do I have to ask to plant bushes, grass, and flowers or trees?"

Redditors discussed the landscaping guidelines and offered potential solutions for the homeowner to move forward.

"Sounds like your HOA is still developer led," wrote one user.

"Check your DCC&Rs to see if there are any sections on Design Guidelines," suggested another Redditor.

Across the U.S., HOAs have prevented homeowners from implementing cost-effective, eco-friendly updates to their homes. In a similar situation, a homeowner reached out to Reddit for tips on creating a native-plant yard that still adhered to HOA guidelines.

To reduce the amount of grass in their yard and prevent flooding, the homeowner decided to plant a group of nineteen different native plant species with deep, water-absorbing roots.

Rewilding your yard can save you time and money on lawn maintenance down the line. Natural lawns, such as clover yards and native-plant gardens, conserve water and fertilizer. Each year, you can save up to $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control.

While navigating HOA policies can be frustrating, there are ways homeowners can revise their bylaws and make eco-friendly updates.

Redditors continued to consider the meaning of the DCC&R language.

"Landscaping means all of that, however, even though you have to get approval, the HOA can only deny plans if they violate the restrictions," wrote one user.

