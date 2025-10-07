Homeowner furious after HOA tries to stick them with $4,000 bill: 'Hire a lawyer'

The HOA didn't want to take any responsibility.

A frustrated homeowner battled with their HOA after it denied responsibility for gas leak repairs.

The r/legaladvice subreddit offers a place for people to share their legal questions without having to shell out for expensive lawyers. Often, homeowners associations get called into question when they try to shirk the rules.

One such post detailed a Redditor's experience with their HOA after there was a gas leak in a communal area of their property, and their HOA shifted the responsibility onto them.

According to the original poster, the smell of gas outside their property alerted them to an issue. The gas company identified a problem with the underground gas line that ran underneath a communal outdoor area.

Unfortunately, the HOA didn't want to take any responsibility and said that the homeowner was liable to pay for the repairs, which were quoted at $4,000.

However, the poster's contract states that the HOA is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and replacement of the exterior, and "All conduits, ducts, plumbing, wiring, and other facilities for the furnishing of utility and communication services to the point of entry to the apartment."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

HOAs across the country have been caught controlling or neglecting the essential utilities of everyday homeowners. This can worsen quality of life, put people's safety at risk, destroy property or yards, and result in heftier utility bills.

Alongside this, not fixing communal gas, electricity, or water supplies could lead to wasted resources, excessive pollution, and harm to plants and animals in local ecosystems.

It's not the first time HOAs have been under fire for making life difficult for homeowners. Often, they have been caught preventing homeowners from making eco-friendly updates to their homes that could save them a ton of money. Often, people are blocked from installing rooftop solar panels or native plant lawns.

Easy switches that benefit your wallet and the planet should be left up to you, but frustratingly, HOAs are often the decision-makers. However, even if you aren't able to make these choices about the property you live in, it is possible to work alongside your landlord or HOA to make a difference.

"Section B [of the contract] states that it is the HOA's responsibility, at its expense," one Redditor responded.

"I would start by sending them an email or letter pointing out Section B," another user suggested. "If they still say no, hire a lawyer."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.