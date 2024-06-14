Tenants solicit advice after HOA sends repeated fines for petty landscaping issues: 'I'd send a polite response back'

Far-reaching fines and constant inundation with requests to modify the living space are hard enough to deal with, but it isn't where the pain stops with HOAs.

A homeowners association is once again drawing ire online for all the wrong reasons as residents plead, "We just want to be left alone."

Homeowners associations around the country have been taking flak for their abusive and restrictive policies. They have become famous for nitpicking residents about how they keep their lawn or what kind of vehicles they can drive.

Their failures have caused dissent to grow online, with an anti-HOA subreddit swelling with support and claiming 266,000 members.

In this instance, a user posted to the r/HOA subreddit seeking advice about bewildering feedback and mounting fines.

Although this user claimed they have massively improved what was a patchy and destitute lawn since they moved into their rental, the HOA has continued leaving them notices and finding them $150 a month.

What is worse is that the notices seem completely disconnected from reality. Although their lawn is mowed and weed-whacked weekly, they have continuously received notices that it is too long. To cap off the insanity, the HOA requested that they trim their Pygmy Palms; however, they claimed, "We don't even have any Pygmy Palms on our lot."

Some HOAs have banned electric transportation, unfairly limiting the sustainable living and transport options of their members. Even more common is a requirement that homeowners waste astonishing amounts of water maintaining costly grass lawns regardless of the season or environmental conditions.

They have also used their power to resist the installation of clean energy options that could save people money.

Luckily, members of HOAs are not totally bereft of options. Some residents have taken legal action against overreach, and certain regional governments have taken an interest in regulating the power of these entities.

Homeowners can always work with their HOAs to change policies in their neighborhoods, and there are protected individual practices like adding native plants to your lawn that can save money and work for the environment.

The comments on the post reached out to support the homeowners and offer advice.

One user suggested, "I'd send a polite response back that I would no longer be entertaining any violations that are not accompanied by photographs."

Another pointed out, "You aren't part of the HOA, your landlord is."

While the poster pointed out they rent from a national corporation, commenters on the post insist it is still not their job to communicate with the association.

