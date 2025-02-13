Renter outraged after HOA takes aim at bird feeder: 'I would probably just leave it up'

Homeowners associations are notorious for restricting what people can do in their own homes, and conversations around the dismay caused by HOA rulings are common on social media.

Recently, a renter took to Reddit to vent after their HOA told them to remove a simple bird feeder from their patio that had been hanging for more than a year.

The renter was further frustrated because the HOA seemingly didn't have an issue with their neighbor using the patio to store junk and leave cigarette ends everywhere. "I'm pretty annoyed that my little bird feeder will 'bring down property value' but my neighbor … is perfectly fine," the OP wrote.

Homeowners and renters alike have had issues with HOAs across the country. Many have been reported stopping people from making eco-friendly, money-saving changes to their homes, such as using native plants and installing solar panels. Sometimes, working with HOAs to change bylaws is the best approach to finding a solution and reducing conflict.

Hanging a bird feeder helps support local bird populations during times when natural food is scarce. According to a new report from the Urban Land Institute, green spaces and increased biodiversity can actually command higher property prices due to the benefits associated with living in a natural environment, as per Urban Land Institute Americas.

It is important to remember to clean bird feeders regularly using hot water and a bottle brush, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. This prevents the birds from getting sick from moldy or spoiled food.

If you have space, a better way to support local wildlife is by rewilding your yard with native plants. Native plants are a part of the local ecosystems and provide food and shelter for local wildlife. This can be as simple as having containers of native plants on your balcony or patio. If you have a lawn, you could consider trading the grass for a clover lawn that supports animals such as bees and butterflies that are essential for pollinating plants.

The renter received lots of advice from commenters. One suggested contacting the EPA: "Pretty sure there are a number of hummingbird species that are on the protected species list... You might be able to use that as an angle to enforce it."

While another countered against this, writing, "That's not gonna go anywhere."

"I would probably just leave it up," added another.

