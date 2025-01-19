Home gardener shares the best way to ensure abundant harvest of leafy greens: 'The only way you should grow lettuce'

You've likely heard of high-intensity interval training, but have you heard of high-intensity lettuce? One TikToker showed followers their favorite way to get a bounty of lettuce.

The scoop

MIgardener (@mi.gardener) is a creator who shares ways to get the most out of your garden. In one clip, they show their favorite way to grow a ton of lettuce in a small space.

In what they are calling high-intensity lettuce, they use a 4x4 garden bed to grow "approximately 12-15 pounds of lettuce."

To try out this technique they call "the only way you should grow lettuce," you will need to plant your lettuce in tight rows. The density of the lettuce will protect your soil from drying out and can suppress weeds. You can use a variety of seeds to grow a robust selection of lettuces.

Migardener also recommends harvesting using a technique known as cut and come again. This means that you trim off the outer leaves of the lettuce and leave the rest. Harvesting in this way allows your lettuce to keep growing all season long.

How it's working

Growing your own food is one of the most rewarding ways you can be a little gentler on the planet. Depending on how much space you have available, you could save up to $600 on produce during the growing season.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Gardening is also a healthy pastime with a variety of benefits. In addition to reducing your trips to the store, gardening can reduce your stress levels. Folks who spend time gardening also tend to have higher fiber in their diet.

This tip is also great for those people who have limited space. Maximizing how you utilize raised beds or container gardens will allow almost everyone to grow some food at home. You can use a shoe box to grow specialized produce in small spaces. Small space gardens can also benefit from companion planting.

What people are saying

Lettuce fans in the comment section shared their experiences and expressed interest in trying this technique.

One person explained another easy way to grow lettuce, saying, "They also do so well in hydroponics! For those with no outdoor growing space."

"This is amazing, and this did blow my mind," wrote another commenter.

Someone else added, "Thank you very much for the advice."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.