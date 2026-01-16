New homeowner searches for solutions after unexpected electricity costs cause panic: 'It seems absurdly high'

A concerned homeowner took to the internet for help with the astronomical electric bill they received for their newly purchased house.

Writing on the r/electrical subreddit, the original poster shared that their new energy bill totaled nearly $700 for a single month.

"We just moved into a new house and got our first full electric bill," the OP said. "It's not great!"

The poster also shared an image of the invoice. "Not sure what else might be affecting our usage so much," they explained. "... To me, it seems absurdly high but maybe I just am not used to a bigger house."





The OP shared that their heating came primarily from using an electric baseboard system, which many commenters identified as a key culprit of the sky-high electricity costs.

"Heating 2,400 square feet with electric baseboard heat is going to be expensive," one chimed in.

A few users advised installing solar panels — one of the best ways to save money on your monthly electricity bills. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer is a great place to learn more about various options, from owning your own system to subscribing to innovative solar leasing programs.

As some Redditors pointed out, an efficient, electric heat pump can also be a great way to save money on home heating.

"Get a heat pump," someone suggested. "They are 3-5 times more efficient than a baseboard."

To learn more about energy-efficient, cost-saving HVAC options such as heat pumps, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer. Taking things a step further, pairing a heat pump with home solar can mitigate skyrocketing electricity costs.

