HVAC techs share their takes on lucrative government incentives for heat pumps: 'Many of my clients take advantage of it'

"It makes the upfront cost of a new heat pump much more manageable."

Many homeowners have replaced their outdated HVAC systems with heat pumps to save money on energy bills, and government incentives and rebate programs can make the upgrade even cheaper.

In the r/HeatPumps subreddit, some HVAC contractors explained why rebates are advantageous for both their businesses and clients. A Reddit user asked the community why technicians love or hate the rebate programs, explaining they were "trying to figure out why some seem to work better than others."

One HVAC tech from Massachusetts responded, noting the benefits of the state's government-run rebate initiative. "On the positive side, the $25,000 0% interest Heat Loan is fantastic," they wrote. "Many of my clients take advantage of it, and it makes the upfront cost of a new heat pump much more manageable."

Aside from the potential rebates offered through local utilities and state or government programs, the savings on monthly electric bills are another great reason to upgrade to a heat pump. According to the Department of Energy, the average homeowner's heating and cooling costs account for over 40% of their energy bill. It can be even higher during winter cold snaps, since heating a home typically requires more energy, as Entergy reported.





However, the right heat pump can save homeowners anywhere from $300 to $1,500 a year on utility bills, per the DOE, making the upgrade well worth the investment in many cases.

If you need help getting started, TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great resource for navigating your options and finding the ideal system for your budget and climate. Depending on how old your current HVAC is, switching to an energy-efficient heat pump could slash your energy bills in half.

Or, if you decide to lease, you can enjoy $0-down subscription options from companies such as Palmetto. By using the HVAC Explorer, you can take advantage of Palmetto's HVAC leasing program, which covers installation, maintenance for 12 years, and repairs with monthly payments as low as $99 a month.

The all-inclusive service comes with no upfront costs, allowing homeowners to stay comfortable year-round while keeping more money in their pockets. Plus, it can be integrated with solar panels to yield even greater savings, and TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find the right installer and system for your needs.

To reap the most benefits, consider installing the Palmetto Home app, which allows you to unlock $5,000 in rewards to spend on home improvements and offers simple, money-saving life hacks.

Another contractor shared the benefits of heat pump rebates, writing: "We actually love rebate programs, mainly because they help us get more work, not because they fatten our margins."

