Woman reveals DIY scrub that makes grimy tiled floors spotless: 'Looks amazing and clean'

Home design TikToker Geevie (@geeviesplace) recently embarked on a heroic deep clean of her washroom floor using a surprising homemade cleaner.

The scoop

"I don't think the floor has ever been cleaned," Geevie said at the beginning of her video.

@geeviesplace Bathroom floor reset 🫧 These tiles were so small so this took me HOURS but I'm pretty happy with the results. I don't think I'll be doing like type of deep clean again bc your girl does not have time for that 😭 But this scrub did amazingly. It's all I use to clean tub & tile. This is the recipe: - 1 cup baking soda - 1/4 cup dish soap - 1 tbsp hydrogen peroxide You can add more soap and/or HP to make it more gooey and spreadable if you want! Just make sure to use it in the moment for best results. ♬ original sound - nicole

She then showed how she mixed 1 cup of baking soda, 1/4 cup of dish soap, and a tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide to make a nontoxic cleaning paste.

It took a little bit of experimentation between different scrubbing elements to get the right coverage for her floor, but between the toothbrush and electric buffer, she was able to get the job done. It took a fair bit of elbow grease, though — a process she wasn't keen to repeat soon.

Others have found hydrogen peroxide works equally well for cleaning stains, while baking soda can be helpful for clearing drains.

How it's helping

Store-bought cleaners are often packed with chemicals that present a range of health risks, even if they're marketed as "green." These often come in the form of volatile organic compounds, which exacerbate chronic breathing conditions and allergies.

Even when flushed into the environment, these harsh chemicals can come back into our systems through water supplies. One study showed 36% of 1,537 water sources contained VOCs.

Cleaning products typically have detergents in them that, when released into waterways, feed algae blooms. These can suck up enough oxygen in the water to strangle out other life in a process called eutrophication.

All-natural cleaning products like the one whipped up by Geevie are perfectly viable alternatives without these negative health and environmental risks.

What everyone's saying

Geevie's TikTok followers were keen to give her cleaning mix a try.

"Looks amazing and clean," said one community member.

"Wow that floor was dirty!! I love this concoction. Gonna try it," replied another.

