Shopper stunned after finding designer item at local Goodwill: 'OMG this is gorgeous'

One lucky thrift shopper found a mint-condition designer accessory at a Goodwill store while on vacation. They shared their rare find on the "r/GoodwillBins" subreddit.

"Found an Hermes Scarf at the Honolulu Bins," the original poster described, attaching a few pictures of the scarf in question. The silk scarf, featuring a unique assortment of tassels and jewelry pieces on a wooden stand, had clean, crisp edges and creases, suggesting it was hardly used.

The original poster admitted that they hadn't realized the scarf was Hermès until they got back to their hotel and examined their haul.

"It has all the telltale signs of being authentic, including a label stating made in France and 100% silk, the name Hermes on the scarf itself and rolled edges," the OP said. The OP planned to gift the scarf to their mom.

"That is legit. I found mine at an estate sale for $1.25. It's an amazing deal when you find them out in the wild," one commenter confirmed.

Another commenter shared that they had also found a Hermès scarf at an estate sale for $6.

According to the luxury brand's website, a similar-sized Hermès scarf can range from nearly $300 to over $4,000, with most costing around $620. If the OP scored their silk scarf at a price comparable to those mentioned in the comments, that would reflect a 99% discount off retail for a pristine designer accessory.

Thrift shoppers often stumble upon rare, high-quality fashion pieces or household necessities at their local secondhand shop.

One shopper discovered that a vintage Longines watch they had purchased with a few others in a $10 bundle from the thrift store can be resold for a few hundred dollars after professional servicing.

Another shopper came across a used crocodile leather Yves Saint Laurent handbag for $35 — which could cost approximately $1,000 brand-new.

Thrifting helps reduce global demand for new, mass-produced items by keeping unwanted but still-usable items in circulation. Thrifting helps divert household items and fashion waste from landfills, allowing shoppers to score amazing deals, as seen with this luxury Hermès scarf.

Many commenters congratulated the OP on the stunning find from the Goodwill bins.

"OMG THIS IS GORGEOUS!!! And looks to be in pristine condition!!! Congrats on the find!" one commenter said.

"This is my dream. Congratulations!" another user wrote.

"Very nice!!" a third user commented.

