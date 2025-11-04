Researchers issue warning after discovering unexpected link to heart failure: 'Appears to be increasing over time'

This is not the first research to highlight a connection.

A new study from Swedish researchers found that short-term exposure to both low and high ambient temperatures increased the risk of death among heart failure patients.

What's happening?

Research published in JAMA Cardiology points to an association with extreme temperature exposure and mortality risk in heart failure patients. Wenli Ni and team studied data from over 250,000 patients with heart failure in Sweden who died between 2006 and 2021.

The study showed a statistical association with low and high temperature exposure and increased risk of all-cause and cardiovascular death in patients with heart failure. According to the report: "The mortality risk associated with high temperatures appears to be increasing over time, emphasizing the need for adaptation, even in high-latitude regions."

Specifically, the study found that the risk was more pronounced from 2014-2021 than from 2006-2013.

This is not the first research to highlight a connection between heat exposure and adverse outcomes for patients with cardiovascular disease. The CDC recommends avoiding extremely high temperatures for anyone with notable heart problems.

It does, however, take this research a step further, connecting nonoptimal temperature exposure with extreme heat and cold associated with rising global temperatures. Globally, around 9.4% of all deaths can be attributed to high and low nonoptimal temperatures.

Why is this heat risk study important?

The key finding of this study is the increase in heat risk over time, which spotlights the need for adaptation to rising global temperatures, even in regions like Sweden with generally low heat risk.

In an editorial piece associated with the study, researchers wrote, "As climate change drives more frequent, prolonged, and intense episodes of extreme heat and cold, understanding the health consequences of NOTs has become a critical priority for clinicians, researchers, and policymakers."

With increasing temperatures comes increased risk, so action to prepare and educate populations is critical.

Research has shown that heat risk extends beyond heart failure patients. One study points to social isolation as a risk factor for heat stroke, and others map cities with increased risk of deadly heat waves. More research points to the most vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children, those with chronic illnesses, and outdoor workers.

What can be done about increasing heat risk?

As the research around heat waves continues to grow, education continues to be the biggest weapon against this deadly phenomenon. This includes warnings from governments, doctors, and scientists. Stay tuned to local weather warnings and learn how to stay safe during periods of extreme heat.

We can also tackle heat waves at the source by continuing to enact changes in our lives and in policy that can limit the impacts of rising global temperatures. These changes range from transitioning to solar power and limiting meat consumption to innovation in electrifying airplanes.

