Engineers achieve incredible potential with groundbreaking aircraft in NASA partnership: 'Flyover traffic'

Researchers are working with NASA to find a clean and quiet answer to gridlock.

CBS News reported on a new research lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology that is working to make airplanes electric, with a big goal to innovate an aircraft that is battery-powered and quiet, able to fly over a city like a helicopter but without the air or noise pollution.

This is one of the first major projects of RAVEN and is a joint effort with NASA, looking to create a functioning aircraft in the 1,000-pound weight class with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.

"This is an airplane that we are converting into an electric aircraft in a major partnership with NASA, so you might be able to fly from Midtown Atlanta down to the airport — fly over traffic, similar to a helicopter," said Brian German, an aerospace engineering professor at Georgia Tech.

According to German, helicopters are difficult to utilize for daily travel because of their noise. He is hopeful that new, quiet propulsion systems can make this type of aircraft viable in cities.

The research team is also hopeful that this innovation could eventually replace business jets for short trips between cities, curbing air pollution and contributing less to rising global temperatures.

Developments in electric aircraft are building on innovations with electric vehicles on land, with major implications for savings on maintenance and fuel, cleaner air, and a healthier planet.

Developments in electric aircraft are building on innovations with electric vehicles on land, with major implications for savings on maintenance and fuel, cleaner air, and a healthier planet.

