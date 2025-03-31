Innovations and smart technologies are transforming modern HVAC systems — here's what homeowners need to know

"These advancements may lead to greater heat pump adoption across the U.S."

Modern HVAC systems now incorporate smart technologies that optimize homeowners' energy efficiency and work in all climates. ACHR News recently evaluated new HVAC systems, highlighting the numerous benefits they offer homeowners.

Heat pumps are a modern HVAC system that moves existing heat around your home rather than generating new heat. As a result, heat pumps are more efficient than traditional HVAC systems.

In fact, according to the International Energy Agency, heat pumps are 3-5 times more efficient than conventional gas boilers. Plus, heat pumps provide homeowners with both heating and cooling benefits, saving them money down the line.

Thanks to technological advances in air-source heat pumps, heat pumps can be installed across the U.S. and work in all climates, even in cold areas. Other advancements in heat pumps include improvements in "capacity, efficiency, comfort, and smart technology compatibilities," per ACHR News.



"These advancements may lead to greater heat pump adoption across the U.S., greater integration within smart homes, and potential reduction of energy consumption and carbon footprint," ACHR News writes.

By installing an energy-efficient heat pump water heater, homeowners can save $1,000 on their yearly energy bills. The savings don't stop there, though. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, you can claim a 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) when you purchase a new heat pump water heater.

Upgrading to a heat pump now could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line. President Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress.

For homeowners looking for a more sustainable and cost-effective way to heat their homes, energy-efficient heat pumps are a great investment. To learn more about heat pumps in your area, check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to compare quotes.

