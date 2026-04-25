Homeowner debunks heat pump myth with simple back-of-the-envelope math

While modern heat pumps have been proven time and time again that they are a useful tool for curbing utility bills and avoiding rising energy costs, some online commenters still debate whether or not they are a worthy investment.

One homeowner turned to Reddit to run the numbers after seeing a Facebook commenter claim that the carbon footprint of installing a heat pump makes it less environmentally friendly, in what the original poster called "a new justification for not getting a heat pump."

The user, who shared the post in r/UKheatpumps, explained that the Facebook commenter had installed an undersized heat pump system and would likely need to replace several radiators in the home. "Do you … think the carbon footprint of this blunder will ever be recouped?" the Facebook user added.

Luckily, the Reddit user did some "back-of-the-envelope" math to clear things up.





It's important to note that heat pumps are much more efficient than traditional fuel-burning furnaces and electric resistance systems. Unlike those conventional models, heat pumps don't generate heat; they use refrigeration and compression to move heat from one place to another.

So, during daily use, a heat pump unit uses much less energy than older systems. If you're in need of a revamped HVAC system, the experts at EnergySage can help you understand your options so you can slash your utility bills with a modern setup. It can help you find efficient heating and cooling by connecting you with vetted installers.

In this instance, by comparing the estimated carbon dioxide produced during the manufacturing of new radiators with the emissions avoided thanks to a heat pump's efficiency, the original poster found the upgrade would more than offset its footprint within the first year of installation.

The OP estimated that manufacturing the radiators would produce about 1,000 kilograms of carbon air pollution, while a heat pump upgrade could save the average homeowner roughly 1,800 kilograms of emissions each year.

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A few commenters agreed with the OP's findings:

"I did similar math … and the results were similar," one wrote. "About six months average of heating to recoup the cost of creating the pump."

"It's always better to swap something that burns things with something that doesn't, pretty much without fail," another added.

While heat pumps, like any appliance, have some pollution associated with their production, their high efficiency quickly offsets that impact, especially compared to systems that burn polluting fuels every day.

Plus, homeowners who've made the switch know how much the efficient appliance can help reduce monthly costs while boosting overall home comfort.

If you're ready to swap out an outdated HVAC system for a modern, highly efficient model, connect with EnergySage to find the best system for your home and budget.

If you're concerned about the upfront cost of an upgrade, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can cut your energy costs by up to 50%. Plans start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners who want to boost their savings even more often pair their energy-efficient electric appliances with solar. To see how solar can transform your household energy use, connect with the experts at EnergySage to save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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