Homeowner reveals how they slashed their utility bills despite living in expensive electricity market

In a similar comparison with January figures, their new system was over 25% cheaper.

With utility bills rising across the United States, many homeowners are looking for ways to reduce their energy usage. One Bay Area homeowner took to Reddit to share how upgrading from a gas furnace to a modern heat pump slashed their winter utility bills.

The user noted that their new unit was, on average, 20% cheaper than their gas furnace, despite living in California's more expensive electricity market.

One of the most effective ways to do so is by upgrading to a highly efficient heat pump. The original poster proved this point by comparing winter energy bills after upgrading from a decades-old AC unit and gas furnace to a Gree Flexx Ultra heat pump.

They found that in February 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, their HVAC system was 15% cheaper to run. In a similar comparison with January figures, their new system was over 25% cheaper.





Those savings can quickly add up, especially in areas of the U.S. where electricity costs are more expensive, such as California. "Heat pumps absolutely can make sense in California, depending on your electricity and gas rates," the homeowner said.

If you're interested in seeing how much you can save by upgrading your heating and cooling system, Mitsubishi offers helpful tools to help you understand your HVAC options and slash your energy bills.

Electric heat pumps can also reduce a home's pollution output by avoiding burning gas to power a traditional furnace, making neighborhood air a little cleaner.

"Great story, thanks for sharing!" one commenter said. "And... we humbly agree."

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"It's great that you are seeing savings," added another.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Making the switch to a new HVAC system can be confusing, but TCD's partners have all the tools you need to fully understand your options.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto leases start as low as $99 per month, and that includes 12 years of free maintenance. That means you won't have to worry about costly repairs if your unit breaks down.

If you want to boost your savings even further, consider pairing super-efficient electric appliances with solar panels. TCD partner EnergySage makes it simple to find the best solar panels and installers depending on your budget and home, saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

To save even more, the free Palmetto Home app makes it easy to snag up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by completing simple tasks, such as cutting your home energy consumption.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.