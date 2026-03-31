Trade industry expo showcases futuristic water heater tech expected to hit American markets

Water heaters may not be the most flashy products that come to mind when thinking about innovative technological breakthroughs. But few contraptions impact everyday lives more.

That's because heating water can account for between about 12% and 18% of a home's energy use, according to Energy Star and the U.S. Department of Energy, respectively.

CleanTechnica's Joe Wachunas got a firsthand look at the latest tech that's built to lower those percentages at the 2026 Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Expo in Las Vegas in February.

"There was so much innovation … Every boiler manufacturer seems to be coming out with a heat pump, which is fantastic news for the climate," Wachunas wrote.

Efficient, next-generation heat pump water heaters — some of which are already commercially available — can save homeowners hundreds of dollars a year or more. Energy Star's experts have said that certified models can deliver around $550 annually for a family of four, or $5,610 in energy bill savings over the unit's lifetime, compared to a standard electric model.

Efficient units reduce reliance on oil, coal, and gas for power generation, thereby limiting harmful air pollution. Cala's model is a unique, intuitive version that can sync with solar panels. It's an air-source product that uses electricity to operate a heat pump, which transfers warmth from ambient air into water. It operates at up to 200% to 500% efficiency, Cala's experts have said, whereas traditional water heaters run at around 60% to 93%.

The system resembles typical cylindrical water heaters that are staples in many basements. But there's a lot more happening inside this forward-thinking appliance.

Cala predicts hot water use based on the home's demand history and heats water on demand, providing for even greater efficiency. Its performance improves over time, and it can maximize its operation by running when electricity rates are lowest. Home solar removes utility rate concerns altogether by generating homegrown power, according to Cala's team.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

The unit can be managed by an app. It works fully without Wi-Fi, but an internet connection unlocks the system's full potential.

Cala's team said its innovation represents the transformation of a household function that has been consistent for well over a century.

"For 130 years, water heaters have been designed to heat when the water in the tank is cold. Cala is different. It optimizes water heating based on your home's unique hot water needs," according to company experts.

Water heating costs can vary depending on region, electricity rates, and other factors. Even the temperature of the water entering the home makes a difference. Meanwhile, Cala's team has said its unit can save you between $179 to $767 a year, depending on your current appliances, fuel source, and other factors, such as family size.

The tech comes with a 10-year parts warranty and a three-year labor promise when customers use a company-vetted installer. It's part of an exciting time for technology that manages a core household function.

Heat pumps, for reference, are already popular HVAC upgrades as well.

"As heat pumps continue to make inroads on space and water heating in the U.S., manufacturers are responding by building lots of great products to meet our country's need for clean, affordable heat," Wachunas wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.