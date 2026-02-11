Upgrading your water heater can make a surprising difference to your energy bills — here's how much you could expect to save

Heat pump water heaters are quickly earning a reputation as one of the smartest upgrades that homeowners can make.

Despite its importance, having instant access to hot water might seem like an afterthought to some. With the simple twist of a knob, you can enjoy a steamy shower and forget all of your troubles. But with energy costs continuing to skyrocket across the country, those showers are now coming with an increasingly steep price tag.

However, some homeowners are finding out that an upgrade to their outdated water heater could just be the money-saving hack they've been looking for. And out of the optional upgrades, heat pump water heaters are proving to be some of the most energy-efficient.

Heat pump water heaters work by moving heat from the surrounding air into a storage tank instead of generating heat directly. As a result, the process uses less energy than traditional water heaters, reducing your energy usage.

While these water heaters can often come with a higher upfront installation cost, they might just end up paying for themselves in only a few years. According to Cala, the installation of one of their heat pump water heaters can save some homeowners more than $750 a year.

"Heat pump water heaters are the most efficient way to heat water with electricity. They're clean, quiet, and use a fraction of the energy of traditional systems," Cala notes.

You can enjoy the same hot water production without fretting over your looming monthly energy bill. Cala heat pump water heaters even use predictive technology to optimize your home's energy sources, allowing you to make the most out of your electricity. This means that your water heater will always know when you need hot water the most.

Not only can switching to a heat pump water heater from companies like Cala play a large role in reducing your monthly bills, but you can also work toward making your home more sustainable. With less reliance on natural gas, you can even help reduce the amount of air pollution around your home, improving air quality.

