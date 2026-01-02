  • Home Home

Air quality experts issue PSA about invisible gases accumulating in homes this winter: 'Various harmful effects on the lungs'

"Gas cooking is linked to asthma in children and adults."

by Tina Deines
Clean Air Hub U.K. is warning Brits about using their gas stoves to cook during the winter months.

The Western Telegraph shared the warning with its readers, explaining that failing to ventilate the home when cooking with gas could put people at risk for various health problems.

"Gas cooking is linked to asthma in children and adults, decrements in pulmonary function, respiratory illness in adults, as well as dementia and cognitive decline in adults," Clean Air Hub U.K. said. 

It added that gas stoves leak methane and benzene, a known carcinogen, even after they've been turned off. 

The organization added that "exposure to nitrogen dioxide — a primary pollutant from gas cooking — causes various harmful effects on the lungs."

It listed inflammation of the airways, reduced lung function, and increased asthma attacks as some of the consequences of inhaling this gas. 

"Gas cooking appliances and the concentration of nitrogen dioxide during the first three months of life have also been linked to impaired memory and verbal development and a higher risk of ADHD symptoms in toddlers," Clean Air Hub U.K. noted.

But even better than opening a window is switching away from gas stoves, and one great alternative is an induction burner

These devices do not emit air pollution, and they are also more energy-efficient, which can save you money on your bills. Plus, they cook food 20% to 40% faster, according to Consumer Reports.

Because they are much more efficient than their gas counterparts, they're better for the planet as well, the U.S. Department of Energy explained. Plus, if you live in the U.S., you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to federal incentives. 

If you don't have the money to fund a major kitchen renovation, you can purchase a standalone plug-in induction burner, which works the same way as an induction range.

Plug-in induction burners start at around $50 and offer the same benefits.

