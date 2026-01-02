Air quality experts issue PSA about invisible gases accumulating in homes this winter: 'Various harmful effects on the lungs'

"Gas cooking is linked to asthma in children and adults."

Clean Air Hub U.K. is warning Brits about using their gas stoves to cook during the winter months.

The Western Telegraph shared the warning with its readers, explaining that failing to ventilate the home when cooking with gas could put people at risk for various health problems.

"Gas cooking is linked to asthma in children and adults, decrements in pulmonary function, respiratory illness in adults, as well as dementia and cognitive decline in adults," Clean Air Hub U.K. said.

It added that gas stoves leak methane and benzene, a known carcinogen, even after they've been turned off.

The organization added that "exposure to nitrogen dioxide — a primary pollutant from gas cooking — causes various harmful effects on the lungs."

It listed inflammation of the airways, reduced lung function, and increased asthma attacks as some of the consequences of inhaling this gas.

"Gas cooking appliances and the concentration of nitrogen dioxide during the first three months of life have also been linked to impaired memory and verbal development and a higher risk of ADHD symptoms in toddlers," Clean Air Hub U.K. noted.

But even better than opening a window is switching away from gas stoves, and one great alternative is an induction burner.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

These devices do not emit air pollution, and they are also more energy-efficient, which can save you money on your bills. Plus, they cook food 20% to 40% faster, according to Consumer Reports.

Because they are much more efficient than their gas counterparts, they're better for the planet as well, the U.S. Department of Energy explained. Plus, if you live in the U.S., you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range thanks to federal incentives.

If you don't have the money to fund a major kitchen renovation, you can purchase a standalone plug-in induction burner, which works the same way as an induction range.

Plug-in induction burners start at around $50 and offer the same benefits.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



