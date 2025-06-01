The government is shelling out $400 to homeowners looking for more efficient water heaters — here's how to collect the incentives before they go away

In addition to saving you money by using less energy, it can qualify you for various government benefits.

Using hot water could cost you hundreds — and you might not even realize it. Did you know that heating water for a shower or other home uses accounts for nearly 20% of all energy costs?

That's why upgrading to a heat pump water heater may be the key to saving hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year.

Instead of using fuel to convert it into heat like a traditional water heater, a heat pump water heater is more efficient because it moves heat directly from the air to heat the water in the tank.

This is a cleaner, cheaper, and more efficient means of generating heat because it has a constant source to draw from instead of a limited fuel source. In addition to saving you money by using less energy — potentially upward of $1,000 or more on energy bills each year — it can qualify you for various government benefits.

Namely, under the Inflation Reduction Act, you may qualify for upward of $20,000 in tax credits and rebates if you purchase a heat pump water heater and other energy-saving appliances.

The Rewiring America project offers tools and resources to help you navigate the benefits available based on your location, income, the type of water heater you currently own, etc. It should be noted that President Donald J. Trump has expressed interest in removing these government subsidies and recently signed a series of executive orders to eliminate key climate policies associated with them.

However, nothing is set in stone, and there may still be time to invest in a new, efficient water heater for your home. This startup may make the transition even easier.

The recently launched Cala has introduced the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater. Thanks to its design, it could save you upward of $1,000 on energy bills each year.

By understanding how your household uses water, the system can optimize its energy usage to accommodate and adapt accordingly, saving you money while minimizing climate impact.

"No homeowner I've ever talked to cares about when [their water is] heated," Michael Rigney, CEO of Cala, told The Cool Down.

"You just care that the hot water is there, right? … All of the intelligence that we can bring to bear is valuable, because no one gets upset" to learn their appliance heated the water "three hours ago because that's when the electricity was cheapest or that's when the sun was shining."

The installation cost for a Cala heat pump water heater can vary significantly depending on your location and the type of water heater you have. State and local government rebates can reach $400 or more, depending on these factors.

