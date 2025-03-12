  • Home Home

Homeowner receives lucrative water heater advice after outdated model calls it quits — these tips could save you serious cash

by Alyssa Ochs
"It is a no brainer."

Photo Credit: Rheem

Many homeowners face the costly inconvenience of an electric water heater breaking down, followed by the tough decision to find a replacement. 

Traditional water heaters last about 10 to 15 years, on average. Yet they are massive energy consumers and account for around 20% of a home's energy use. 

The scoop

In a Reddit post to the r/heatpumps subreddit, one homeowner asked for advice about getting a heat pump water heater after their electric water heater went out. 

"I'm thinking with all of the rebates and tax incentives, it would be better to replace with a hybrid tank, specifically a Proterra 50 gallon," the original poster wrote. "I'm very torn on this and was looking for some advice based on the facts of my situation."

The OP explained that they live in the Pacific Northwest and provided details about their home size and features. 

How it's helping

This Reddit post not only helped the OP get helpful advice but also informed other social media users about the benefits of heat pump water heaters

For example, Cala intelligent heat pump water heaters are highly customizable and help homeowners reduce their energy bills. They allow you to have readily accessible hot water when needed, making you more comfortable at home and decreasing your environmental footprint. 

However, the rebates and tax incentives the OP mentioned might not be available for much longer. 

President Trump has already been making moves to eliminate clean energy investments and indicated he plans to remove government subsidies for sustainable home upgrades. 

Therefore, it's crucial to act now before significant changes to the Inflation Reduction Act may impact heat pump water heater costs

What everyone's saying

Regardless of federal government shifts, finding local utility company rebates may also be an option, as one Reddit user discussed with the OP. 

Upon learning about the OP's utility rebate and tax credit amounts, the user commented: "Yeah, with those price numbers, it is a no brainer, go heat pump."

Homeowners can search for local rebates near them on the Energy Star website

Another Redditor responded to the OP's heat pump hot water heater question: "I just did this, and it worked out well." 

"Go with the largest tank you can fit for energy savings," someone else recommended. "This will allow it to always run the heat pump in energy saver mode unless there is a really big draw event."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

