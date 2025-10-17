Homeowner searches for firsthand advice after meeting with suspicious plumber: 'Was this person wearing clown makeup?'

As parts of California move toward phasing out natural gas water heaters by 2027, many homeowners are already weighing their options — and their budgets. A recent Reddit thread captured what that transition looks like in real life, as one Mountain View resident sought advice on whether upgrading to a heat pump water heater is worth the cost.

In their post, the homeowner shared that their plumber quoted them $10,000 to install a heat pump water heater, including the cost of a condensation box and piping to vent moisture outside. The plumber also claimed that the systems "only last about five years" due to their complexity and instead suggested sticking with a conventional electric model, which would require running a new 120-volt power line for each of the homeowner's four units.

For many Californians, the upcoming gas ban is a push to electrify, but the price tag can be intimidating. Still, heat pump water heaters are known to be three to four times more energy-efficient than standard electric models, potentially saving hundreds of dollars each year on energy bills. They also qualify for generous federal incentives: Homeowners can receive a 30% tax credit, up to $2,000, plus a $1,750 rebate, for switching to a heat pump water heater. These tax credits are available through the end of 2025, and taking advantage sooner rather than later can save you thousands.



For those ready to make the switch, brands like LG offer a range of high-efficiency heat pump water heaters designed to help households cut energy use and lower utility bills. Upgrading sooner not only locks in available rebates and credits, but it can also reduce long-term maintenance costs and make electrifying your home future-proof.

Homeowners who've already made the leap to newer systems, like LG's efficient lineup, often report quieter operation, lower monthly bills, and better temperature consistency compared to traditional gas models.

On Reddit, many users argued that misinformation about cost and reliability can discourage people from going electric, even when the math and efficiency gains are solidly in favor of heat pump water heaters. "$10k to install? Advises running a 120v line for a regular electric? Was this person wearing clown makeup, at least?" joked one user.

Another Redditor added that the installation shouldn't come close to five figures. "You can buy the unit for under 2k. Electrician 400, plumber another grand or more. Well under 10k," they wrote, adding that they "will last just fine (more than 5 years)."

"Find another plumber, because this one has convinced himself it will fail. He'll set up your system accordingly," another commenter advised.

