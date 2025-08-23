Expert plumber breaks down the benefits of common water heater models: 'Make sure you're saving as much money as possible'

A plumbing expert shared an eye-opening comparison of water heater options that could help homeowners slash their energy bills by up to 70%.

Roger Wakefield (@RogerWakefield) posted a detailed breakdown on YouTube exploring the efficiency differences among tank, tankless, and heat pump water heaters. This is important information for anyone looking to reduce their monthly utility costs.

In the informative video, Wakefield examines four types of water heaters: gas tank, electric tank, gas tankless, and heat pump models. "With water heaters being up to 20% of the cost of the energy in your house, you want to make sure you're saving as much money as possible," he says while showing cutaways of each type.

Upgrading to a heat pump water heater cuts energy bills. These advanced units use 70% less energy than standard models, potentially saving hundreds of dollars annually depending on household size and usage patterns.

The savings become even more attractive with federal tax credits and rebates, which offer up to $2,000 in tax credits plus additional rebates up to $1,750 for eligible households that purchase qualifying heat pump water heaters.

However, the tax credit expires after Dec. 31. Taking advantage of these offers sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars in savings.

Wakefield explains that traditional tank water heaters (both gas and electric) constantly use energy to keep water hot, even when nobody's using it. "While you're in Mexico on the beach ... you've got a tank top water heater at home that is continuously heating that water and keeping it hot the entire time you're gone," he notes.

Gas tankless models offer improved efficiency by heating water only when needed, making them a solid middle-ground option. However, the real champion for efficiency is the heat pump water heater.

"These have up to a 70% efficiency rating above a tank top water heater," Wakefield says. He explains how they work: by extracting heat from surrounding air to warm water, reducing energy consumption.

For homeowners looking to maximize comfort and savings, Cala offers smart heat pump water heaters that help drastically decrease energy bills while reducing pollution. Their highly customizable systems increase home comfort by heating water exactly when it's needed. Cala's technology ensures you never run out of hot water while still maintaining peak efficiency.

When considering home energy upgrades, think about installing solar panels — the ultimate home energy hack, as they can bring your energy cost down to or near $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes comparing quotes from vetted local installers easy and saves a homeowner up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Viewers shared their experiences in the comments. "Have a gas water heater and gas oven and we cook a lot and our gas bill is still in the 30 dollar range," one person noted. "Most of that is fees associated with having gas so it can't be costing that much."

Another commenter was ready for an upgrade, saying: "The water heater in my house is 25 years old. It's leaking, so it's ready to be replaced. Getting a new electric panel and solar panels installed soon, thinking I might as well have the electricians set up so I can have a heat pump water heater installed."

A third person mentioned government incentives: "We are upgrading to the heat pump; our government will give us $5,000 back if we install one. I think we have 1 more year with our gas heater."

