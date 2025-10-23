Utility company offers up to $1,500 for home upgrades: 'This is definitely a priority'

"Energy efficiency is about maximizing the performance of the energy you use."

Homeowners in one Washington county can cash in with a major program featuring rebates of up to $1,500 for home efficiency upgrades.

As reported by the Post Record, Clark Public Utilities in Washington has raised the incentive for its heat pump water heater rebate program to $1,500. While the utility company has offered incentive programs for years, the recent increase aims to encourage more residents to install more energy-efficient water heater systems in their homes.

A heat pump water heater uses electricity to move heat from the surrounding air to water in a storage tank. This makes it significantly more energy-efficient than standard electric or gas heaters by transferring heat instead of generating it. Most heat pump water heaters can provide energy savings and reduce a household's carbon impact. They can help lower carbon pollution by moving heat instead of creating it with dirty fuels.

"The kilowatt-hour that we save is the kilowatt-hour we didn't need to produce at a power plant or through one of the hydro dams," said Debbie DePetris, energy services manager at Clark Public Utilities.

Electricity generation is a major source of air pollution. By requiring less energy, we can help lower the amount of harmful pollutants released into the atmosphere, including gases like carbon dioxide. Not only can this help cool down our planet, but having lower energy requirements can ultimately save homeowners more money in the long run.

"Having conservation as a part of the solution to all of this is definitely a priority for the utilities," added DePetris.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The heat pump water heater rebate is just one part of Clark Public Utilities' larger program of incentives and rebates that offers residents money back for various energy-efficiency upgrades to their homes. This includes everything from a $140 smart thermostat rebate to the Electric Vehicle Managed Charging program, offering electric vehicle owners a $50 utility bill credit.

"Energy efficiency is about maximizing the performance of the energy you use," said Dameon Pesanti, spokesman for Clark Public Utilities. "Homes built before 1990 are prime candidates for energy-efficiency upgrades."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.