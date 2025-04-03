Homeowner vents frustrations after noticing surprisingly common trend among plumbers: 'It's ridiculous'

"Nobody wants to go back and fix [it]."

Water heating accounts for around 20% of your home's energy use and is a significant expense on electric bills, but many homeowners are now upgrading to energy-efficient heat pump water heaters to save money.

Purchasing one is easy, but hiring a company to install it may be another story. One homeowner shared their frustrations in the r/heatpumps subreddit about finding trained plumbers willing to take on heat pump water heater (HPWH) installations.

"I've had a hard time finding someone to install a heat pump hot water heater and I'm curious why that is," they posted.

"Because it seems large numbers of tradesmen don't like to learn anything new. It's ridiculous, a heat pump water heater is no different than an electric water heater except you need to make sure it has adequate ventilation and has a solution for condensate water," one person commented, recommending they DIY it.

Energy Star backs up that statement, explaining that "Installing a Heat Pump Water Heater is similar to installing an electric resistance water heater, so additional trades are typically not needed."

But if you're having trouble finding a qualified contractor, Energy Star offers a free tool to search for HPWH installers by state, making the process easier.

Upgrading your water heater can reduce your electric bills, as Energy Star reports that an average family could see annual savings of $550 per year. You can also take advantage of incentives for heat pump water heaters available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers a tax credit of 30% of the project cost (up to $2,000) for eligible HPWHs.

However, these tax breaks and rebates may not be around forever, as President Donald Trump has threatened to dismantle portions of the IRA that include subsidies for energy-efficient appliances. While Congress would have the final say on any changes, now is the time to claim potentially thousands of dollars in savings while they're still on the table.

Other commenters sympathized with the poster's struggle to find qualified plumbers and offered advice on getting a heat pump water heater installed.

"Failure rate. Nobody wants to go back and fix expensive HP they don't have much experience with," one user said. "Check businesses who do both HVAC and plumbing maybe. Or better yet install yourself and save 100%+ markup if you are into adventure. It's as complicated as water faucet if you are replacing existing one."

"Same experience here, companies want to stick to what they know and what they've been doing for decades," another shared.

