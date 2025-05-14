Need to replace your water heater? Grab $1,200 in government incentives before they're gone for good

If it's time to replace your water heater, you're in luck because you can currently grab $1,200 in government incentives by purchasing a heat pump water heater (plus, save even more in the long run).

The scoop

If you want to increase your energy savings, now is a great time to switch to a heat pump water heater. You can easily find one online that meets your home's specific needs, and making the switch can significantly lower your energy bills.

How it's helping

Why a heat pump water heater? Whether switching to this type of water heater from oil, propane, natural gas, or electric, you can save a ton of money.

Compared to the annual energy costs of natural gas, a heat pump water heater can save you roughly $254 yearly. Compared to electricity, you can save a whopping $476 a year, and compared to oil or propane, the yearly savings could be as much as $606.

Plus, heat pumps are better for the environment than other energy sources and can significantly reduce the amount of pollution your home creates.

Right now, there are additional savings on the cost of installing a heat pump water heater due to the Inflation Reduction Act. With these incentives, including a federal tax credit and state and local rebates, you can save an extra $1,200 upfront.

However, to take advantage of the IRA incentives and save thousands, you may want to get your new water heater sooner rather than later, since this deal may not be around forever. President Trump has stated he would like to see subsidies like this eliminated. Major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, though, so the future of such incentives remains uncertain.

Those wanting to switch are also in luck because a new intelligent heat pump water heater from Cala is hitting the market in 2025. These smart heat pump water heaters are highly customizable and increase the comfort of one's home by predicting hot water usage. They also help drastically decrease energy bills and carbon footprints while ensuring you have hot water the moment you need it.

What everyone's saying

Michael Rigney, CEO and cofounder of Cala Systems, told Contractor magazine last year, "Heat pump water heaters are beginning to grow rapidly because of their enormous savings and greenhouse gas reductions. … Our intelligent heat pump water heater is not only better at ensuring hot water is available and reducing cost, but also accounts for the other needs and goals of each homeowner."

Although these smart heat pump water heaters haven't hit the market yet, people are already talking about them. In a Facebook post shared by Electrify Everything, which features an interview with the founder of Cala, one user replied, "Super interested in Cala."

