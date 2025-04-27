Looking to upgrade your water heater? There's $1,200 in government incentives available if you buy an efficient model

You can get up to $1,200 off this money-saving home upgrade — here's how.

Right now, your water heater is consuming a significant amount of energy — even if you're not using it. Water heaters are one of the largest energy expenses in a home, just behind your HVAC.

Standard water heaters use gas or electricity to heat water, while heat pump water heaters work by transferring heat rather than creating it. They're significantly more energy-efficient and can save you "an estimated $550 a year on [your] energy bill with an expected average lifetime savings of more than $5,600," according to EnergyStar.

You'll even save on the cost of the water heater itself, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. Energy Star-certified heat pump water heaters are eligible for a 30% tax credit, up to $2,000. Some states offer additional rebates, like California's Golden State Rebate, so you can save thousands more on your new water heater.

Unfortunately, the IRA and its benefits might not be around for much longer. President Donald Trump has repeatedly noted his intention of eliminating the subsidies, so don't miss out on thousands in savings — take advantage of IRA tax credits and rebates now.

Standard water heaters typically have a lifespan of around 10 years before needing repairs or a replacement. Heat pump water heaters last a little longer, with a lifespan of 13 to 15 years. If your old water heater is approaching its decade of service, or if you're eager to cash in on the benefits of a heat pump, consider upgrading to a heat pump water heater.

If you're ready to make the switch but not sure where to start, Cala offers an innovative smart heat pump water heater, and federal rebates will knock $1,200 off the price tag. Cala is unique and customizable — use the app to set your preferences, like prioritizing saving money or working alongside your solar panels. Cala learns your hot water patterns, so you'll always have hot water ready when you need it.

