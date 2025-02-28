Homeowner questions strange advice from HVAC tech about money-saving appliance: 'Sounds like they don't understand the technology'

"You have an app that makes it super easy to switch between the modes."

An eco-minded homeowner eager to install a heat pump water heater was recently told by their HVAC company that the swap would mean unbearably cold showers for life. Skeptical of the claim, the homeowner asked Reddit for advice, leading fellow homeowners to share a different perspective.

The scoop

In the Reddit post, the homeowner wrote that their HVAC company cautioned that a heat pump water heater would lead to inconsistent water temperatures, providing only a short warm shower before running cold.

"My HVAC company told me that I'll get a single nine minute shower if I switch to a heat pump water heater," the homeowner wrote. "I'm really struggling to reconcile what I'm being told vs what I see on paper."

The homeowner explained that the heat pump water heater they are considering claims to support two to four hot showers consecutively.

How it's helping

Heat pump water heaters are a more sustainable alternative to traditional HVAC or boiler systems for heating and cooling water. They do not rely on dirty fuel sources to operate. Instead, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, heat pump water heaters pull in air, heat it with electricity, and then compress and pressurize it to heat water. Think of the system as a refrigerator in reverse.

Heat pump water heaters are less polluting, more energy-efficient, and more economical than other heating and cooling options. However, they can cost $1,500 to $3,000 — and up to $3,000 to install.

Luckily, the government wants to help lower the sometimes-prohibitive cost of switching to a heat pump water heater. This is courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act, a law that marked Congress' biggest clean energy and climate action to date.

Eligible homeowners can get a point-of-sale rebate of up to $1,750 when transitioning to an Energy Star-certified heat pump water heater. Homeowners who invest in an Energy Star-certified heat pump water heater can also receive an additional 30% off their electrification project for a tax credit of up to $2,000.

The savings don't end there. High-efficiency heat pump water heaters are four times more efficient than standard models, using 70% less energy. Compared to traditional water heaters, a family of four saves an average of $550 annually on electric bills and $5,600 over its lifetime. According to Energy Star, it takes just three years for a heat pump water heater to offset its initial cost.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the Reddit post suggested that the HVAC company may not be familiar with heat pump water heaters, trying to steer the homeowner toward systems they most often install.

"Sounds like they don't understand the technology and are discouraging you from doing it because they don't understand it themselves," one commenter wrote.

Other Redditors who have invested in heat pump water heaters attested to their performance.

One user detailed their experience, explaining that they can take "5 comfortable average length showers consecutively before running out of hot water" when using heat pump only mode.

"It also has a 'hybrid' mode which costs a bit of electricity but I can get more consecutive showers and it bounces back much faster," they added. "You have an app that makes it super easy to switch between the modes. I'm mostly on heat pump but switch to hybrid when I have guests and we're using more water. … It's plenty of hot water!"

However, these rebates may not be available forever. President Donald Trump has suggested he plans to dismantle the IRA, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for climate-minded home renovations. Major changes would require an act of Congress, but given the uncertain future, taking advantage of incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

