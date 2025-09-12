Homeowner shares the game-changing benefits of replacing your old gas water heater: 'I'm a sucker for tax credits'

Homeownership means always having various projects to finish around the house and appliances to replace. If your gas water heater is nearing a decade of ownership, you may need to replace it soon. One homeowner, Darren Byrd (@anothergeekdad), shared a helpful video on TikTok explaining his new water heater choice and how the setup works for his family.

"We had used a gas water heater. It was ten years old, and I wanted to go with something more efficient. So, I went with a heat pump water heater and it is primarily electric," Byrd said in his video.

Heat pump water heaters are more efficient than gas water heaters because heat pump water heaters use energy to move heat, instead of generating heat.

Traditional gas water heaters burn dirty fuels to create heat for water heating. This combustion process releases air pollutants that are harmful to human health and is not energy-efficient. A large amount of energy is spent to create heat, yet some of that heat escapes into the surrounding air, known as heat loss, which means more energy is needed to create the desired amount of heat.

Heat pump water heaters, on the other hand, use electricity to move heat that already exists from one area to another. For example, a heat pump water heater located in the garage, like Byrd's appliance, sources heat from inside the garage and moves it through the appliance to heat the water in the storage tank.

Heat pump water heaters use less energy to heat water, resulting in lower energy bills for homeowners.

With tax incentives provided by the federal government, you can also save 30% — up to $2,000 — on the cost and installation of a qualified new heat pump water heater. These tax credits are only available through the end of the year, although federal rebates will exist after then. This means that moving quickly could be worth thousands of dollars.

If you're ready to upgrade your home's water heater, check out LG's lineup of super-efficient heat pump water heaters. The company also offers a free tool to see if there are available appliance rebates that you can snag based on your zip code. Upgrading soon may be the only way to ensure you get the tax credits.

"You can notice my Powerwall is heating the water, not the actual grid power. We don't ever pay to heat water anymore," Byrd said, showing how his water heater kicked in to heat more water as his household needed. "I'm a sucker for tax credits and technology," Byrd wrote in the video's captions.

"Have to celebrate the day when the gas can be disconnected. That monthly customer charge is good motivation to get rid of that bill," one user reasoned.

