You can get $1,000 for a brand new water heater thanks to government incentives — here's how to cash in

Smart heat pump water heaters offer a range of benefits that are good for your wallet and the environment — and you can get $1,000 toward it, thanks to government incentives. Here's how.

Heat pump water heaters can help save you thousands of dollars on your energy bills compared to heaters fueled by natural gas, electric resistance, and oil or propane. For example, for a family of four in North Carolina, the total lifetime savings are calculated at just over $10,000 for a smart heat pump water heater compared to an electric resistance water heater, which is a massive saving.

Plus, with federal tax credits and rebates available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the initial investment becomes even more attractive. The federal tax credit allows people to claim up to 30% of the project cost, per Energy Star.

However, these incentives might not be available forever as President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to do away with the subsidies, so taking advantage of them sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars. But it's worth noting that any major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress.

Unlike traditional water heaters that generate heat by burning fuel or using electricity, heat pump water heaters use electricity to transfer heat from their surroundings into the water tank. This process is significantly more efficient and also more eco-friendly than traditional heaters. It also improves indoor air quality by eliminating fumes from gas or propane.

Some models, like those from Cala Systems, come with smart features that enable people to optimize water heating based on their household's usage patterns. This helps to ensure hot water is available when it is needed most while also optimizing energy usage.

Installing a heat pump water heater could save you thousands of dollars while also reducing your reliance on dirty energy in your home, which is better for the environment and a cooler planet.

