Homeowners can slash $600 off their annual energy bills by upgrading their outdated water heaters — here's how to unlock massive savings

If you're looking to save money on your energy bills, a simple water heater upgrade could be the answer to all your wishes.

The scoop

Heat pump water heaters have a multitude of benefits over traditional water heaters, but they are not yet common in many areas.

According to Cala Systems, a heat pump water heater company, this sort of heater is "like a refrigerator running in reverse: they use electricity to move heat from the air into your tank."

This system doesn't rely on converting fuel into heat, unlike the traditional style. This makes heat pump water heaters more efficient, better for the environment, and cheaper.

Additionally, most houses with a heat pump water heater system are eligible for "over a thousand dollars in federal, state, and local rebates and tax credits," according to Cala.

Depending on your current setup, installing a new water heating system is relatively simple. Though there is an upfront cost, it is said to save you thousands of dollars over the course of the heater's lifetime.

How it's helping

Traditional water heating systems rely on electricity, natural gas, propane, or oil. Often these options burn dirty fuels, which create carbon pollution. Switching to a heating system that doesn't use as much energy can only be a good thing.

This applies to home heating and cooling heat pumps as well, such as those you've likely seen from Mitsubishi, but with water heaters, the tech is directing the heat into your hot water tank.



Heating your home and water are enormous parts of every home's energy bills, and who would say no to saving a bit of cash on their household costs? Upgrading your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems is one of the best ways of lowering your energy bills while helping to care for the planet at the same time. Doing the same for your water heater clocks in as similarly valuable.

What everyone's saying

On a LinkedIn post about the efficiency of heat pump water heaters by Christopher Conroy, a veteran energy services specialist now working in Megapack sales for Tesla, one user commented, "It really is cool how much energy efficiency you're gaining, especially with the off peak electricity plan."

"Wasn't this timely for my call to be more energy efficient while fixing my heating system!" another commenter added.

Someone else thanked the original poster and said: "This post could not be more timely for me Chris! I just installed the same unit on Saturday. Your lessons learned will be super helpful."

