Distraught homeowner seeks advice after heated debate with in-laws: 'I had to shut up for the sake of a peaceful dinner'

One homeowner recently found themselves in a standoff with their in-laws, trying to convince them that heat pumps are more economical than gas furnaces. The debate ended with the homeowner resolved to map out the perfect defense for why heat pumps are superior.

The scoop

The homeowner took to Reddit to share their research and asked the r/hvacadvice subreddit to "Help me settle a gas furnace vs heat pump debate (with detailed math!)."

After doing research for an upcoming home remodel, the original poster felt confident in the efficiency and financial benefits of a heat pump. Their father-in-law felt the opposite. When the discussion became heated, the Redditor said, "My wife finally gave me the signal that I had to shut up for the sake of a peaceful dinner."

With many pieces of data, the OP came to one conclusion: "Heat pumps for mild coastal climates are cheaper and more efficient than any gas furnaces, even with expensive California power prices."



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

How it's working

Heat pumps are used in place of traditional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment to both heat and cool your home. Because they transfer heat instead of creating it, they outperform traditional HVACs on energy efficiency.

According to Rewiring America, the average household in the United States can save $370 a year by switching to a heat pump. While the initial costs and installation fees can be expensive, there are tax credits and rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce these expenses by up to $2,000.

These incentives are available for many, but it's important to note that the new president has repeatedly said he wants to slash these subsidies. While it would take an act of Congress to change the IRA, its future is uncertain. Acting now could save you thousands of dollars.

A quick visit to EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can show you available tax credits, the right model heat pump for your home, and a list of trusted contractors in your area.

Weatherizing your home helps you use less energy as well by keeping your house cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter without as much need for running your heat pump.

You can save even more money by further electrifying your home and vehicles and making your house a smart home. Controlling electricity usage from your phone can significantly reduce power bills. Organizations such as Arcadia and WattBuy offer quick solutions to increase your home's energy efficiency.

Switching to a heat pump can lower your electricity bills and help the environment by cutting down on your pollution output.

What people are saying

Other Redditors supported the OP's argument. "As a HVAC technician and somebody who installs them on the daily, and works and sells them, heat pumps all the way," one user said.

Another Redditor wrote, "A properly installed heat pump with proper airflow will be more efficient than a properly installed furnace with proper airflow."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.