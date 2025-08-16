Confused homeowner hunts for appliance advice after HVAC techs offer conflicting opinions: 'Not sure which is better for our home'

A Washington Redditor was looking for advice in r/homeowners about whether to upgrade to a heat pump.

"We want to get an AC or a Heat Pump installed, but not sure which is better for our home in the long term? It should be reliable and low maintenance in the long term," the original poster wrote. "Do the Heat pumps usually heat better than the furnace? Are Heat pumps usually more efficient at heating? Do heat pumps bring the gas bill down enough to compensate for the uptick in electricity?"

Sadly, they couldn't get a straight answer to these questions from the contractors they were in touch with. The poster's questions are important for anyone looking to make the switch from gas.

Home energy use is a big part of monthly utility bills, so having an efficient system can lead to long-term savings. In fact, one study shows that 90% of American homes could save money by making the switch. On average, those savings are about $400 every year. Getting clear answers from the pros means locking in those savings sooner rather than later.

Luckily, Mitsubishi has a free online tool that can connect homeowners to vetted local HVAC installers. They can answer key issues with clarity and ensure a new heat pump is as cost-effective as possible.

Switching to a heat pump is a clear upgrade. On top of being more expensive to run, gas furnaces pose health and safety risks for residents. Buildings also eat up about 40% of energy demand in the United States. And by keeping atmospheric pollution down with clean appliances and lower energy use, we can temper destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts, which are ruining agriculture and home insurance markets.

If you're ready to upgrade to a heat pump, Mitsubishi-certified installers are available to provide free consultations and answer questions specific to your home.

Reddit commenters encouraged the original poster to go with a heat pump.

"I'd have to guess with what I know about Washington state electricity rates you'd be saving a lot," one said. "My understanding is that electricity is cheap there because of abundant hydro power."

"I would go with the heat pump because it can also heat your home should your gas-powered furnace become faulty or you want more heat," another wrote.

