HVAC contractor pleads with lawmakers to save tax credits 'on the chopping block': 'That would be a big mistake'

It's impossible to say when the tax credits might disappear.

Upgrading to a heat pump can provide your home with sustainable, cost-effective heating and cooling — and there are even ways to make your install more affordable. However, as one Indiana HVAC contractor pointed out, your time may be running out to save money on this amazing eco-friendly upgrade.

Bradley Stroot owns Tuttle Heating and AC in Solsberry, Indiana. He has the experience to know what constitutes a fantastic deal in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry. A recent blog by him in the Indianapolis Star highlighted one of the best he's ever seen: the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits available to homeowners who upgrade to heat pumps.

"[The IRA] offers homeowners and renters up to $2,000 to install a heat pump and $1,200 for insulation," Stroot writes. "This credit has helped our business grow and stay busy — even in typically slow seasons — while enabling homeowners to cut their energy bills."

Stroot explains how beneficial these tax credits have been to not only homeowners but to him, his business, and the HVAC industry at large. He also points out a potential problem.

"But now, I'm hearing that Congress may put this tax credit on the chopping block. That would be a big mistake," he writes.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to repeal the IRA, stripping homeowners of these savings. That means that time is of the essence for anyone hoping to enjoy a more affordable heat pump in their home.

For the uninitiated, heat pumps are a heating and cooling system that uses electricity to draw heat from the air rather than via burning fuel. They're significantly safer and more efficient than traditional HVAC systems, and they can save you tons of money.

If you're feeling tentative about making the switch to a heat pump, that's fair. It's a big decision to make, and there's a lot you'll want to know to ensure the decision is worth your while. The good news is you don't have to do it alone. Companies including Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals in their trusted networks to help you find the most affordable, effective heat pump available.

If you're interested in a heat pump, the time to upgrade is now. It's impossible to say when the IRA tax credits might disappear, so reach out to a company today to get the process started.

