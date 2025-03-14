Here's how to find the best HVAC setup for your home — it could unlock massive bill savings

Finding the perfect heat pump size is your ticket to lower energy bills and a more comfortable home, according to energy experts at CNET.

As more Americans switch from traditional heating systems to heat pumps, knowing how to pick the right size makes all the difference.

Heat pumps work magic in hot and cold weather while costing up to 50% less to run than standard air conditioners, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. But installing one that's too small or too large can cut into those savings and leave you less comfortable.

Heat pumps outshine old-school HVAC systems by moving heat rather than creating it, making them super energy-efficient year-round. Many homeowners qualify for substantial tax credits and rebates when installing them. Organizations like EnergySage can help you navigate these incentives while finding trusted installers.



These valuable incentives may not be available forever. President Trump has stated he wants to eliminate these subsidies to reduce federal spending, so acting sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

Changing these programs would ultimately require congressional action, making their future status uncertain at best. If you've been considering a heat pump, the financial math strongly favors moving forward while these incentives remain in place.

Sizing your heat pump comes down to two main approaches. The industry-standard Manual J calculation looks at eight factors, including your local climate, home layout, insulation quality, and even how many people live there.

But there's an easier method: allow one ton of capacity for every 500 square feet of home. A typical 1,500-square-foot house needs about a 3-ton system (36,000 BTUs).

Getting it wrong costs money. Too small? Your heat pump struggles, runs constantly, and needs more repairs. Too big? You waste energy and reduce efficiency.

With proper sizing, your heat pump creates the perfect indoor environment while trimming your utility bills. And swapping to this technology helps reduce your home's overall impact on the planet.

Many online calculators can simplify this process, or you can work with an HVAC expert who'll determine your exact needs. The upfront homework pays off through years of lower bills and better comfort.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.