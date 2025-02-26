HVAC tech chimes in after homeowner complains about ultra-efficient heater: 'Sounds like you have a problem'

"Get a second opinion from any other trained refrigeration mechanic."

One homeowner complained about their heat pump not being effective in low temperatures, but it seems a fault with the device's installation was most likely to be causing the problems.

The homeowner posted in the r/hvacadvice subreddit that their heat pump couldn't handle below-freezing temperatures. The heat pump was defrosting after only running for 20 minutes.

The OP said, "This thing was costing me close to $400 a month by itself."

The scoop

A fellow Redditor, who identified themselves as a qualified refrigeration mechanic in Canada, replied, "It really shouldn't be defrosting that much, it sounds like you have a problem to me. I live in a similar climate, and our units don't defrost nearly that often. Something is up."



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

It can be frustrating when the heating system in your home isn't working.

The first step when installing heat pumps is to ensure that you choose a reliable installer. That's where EnergySage comes in. The company provides a marketplace where you can search for installers and contractors in your area. These installers and contractors are pre-screened, giving you confidence that you're selecting the right company for your needs.

Once you've found your installer, the Inflation Reduction Act can help with upfront costs. You may be eligible for a $2,000 tax rebate and could get up to $8,000 for installing a heat pump depending on your income.

Unfortunately, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate these tax rebates, but Congress would need to approve any changes.

So, if you are interested in taking advantage of these tax credits, you should act fast.

How it's helping

Heat pumps work differently than HVAC systems. They pull air from the outside to the inside, so even if it's cold outside, there is always some warm air. This makes heat pumps more efficient than an HVAC system by using less energy.

According to an Energy Systems Catapult Electrification of Heat report, heat pumps average 281% efficiency. In contrast, gas boilers are 82.5% efficient and oil units are 80-90% efficient.

A great benefit of more efficiency is saving money. If you upgrade to a heat pump, you can save $1,000 annually on your energy bills.

Heat pumps are also more eco-friendly because they lower your home's environmental impact.

What everyone's saying

Many Redditors spoke highly of their own heat pumps and believed this homeowner's heat pump wasn't working properly.

One user said, "Something is not set up correctly with your unit."

Another commented, "Get a second opinion from any other trained refrigeration mechanic."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.