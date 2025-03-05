Homeowners contentiously debate heat pump benefits after old furnace calls it quits: 'There are huge rebates out there'

"Am I crazy for thinking the best long term purchase here is to get a new heat pump?"

Heat pumps have tons of financial and environmental benefits, but it's not always easy to commit to switching to one from your traditional furnace. Fortunately, there's the r/hvacadvice subreddit for anyone considering that change but still feeling uncertain.

One Reddit user turned to the community to explain an HVAC predicament that was forcing them to make a tough choice.

"My mother-in-law's 21-year-old furnace just got a $1500 quote to fix. We are looking into replacing the unit entirely," the OP wrote. "I read a lot about heat pumps and how great they are, but I don't know if it changes things if they already have access to gas."

"Am I crazy for thinking the best long-term purchase here is to get a new heat pump and replace the ductwork to provide both heat and AC?" they then asked.



The ensuing comments were fairly contentious, with many pointing to the benefits of heat pumps and others suggesting to stick with natural gas. Both make good points, but the natural gas contingent missed two crucial things: the OP's location and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The OP is located in Charlotte, which means heat pumps are a fantastic option. Not only are they more energy efficient and, therefore, cost-effective than gas furnaces, but they also provide hot and cold air. That can be incredibly convenient for those humid North Carolina summers.

Heat pumps can also be far more affordable thanks to rebates offered through the IRA. However, the OP should just bear in mind that the current administration has frequently discussed eliminating the program. That means acting right away is crucial.

Many commenters offered some useful tips.

"There are huge rebates out there, especially for low-income people. But they only apply when gas heat is replaced with heat pump," one person responded. "And in an area that rarely gets 'really cold' like Charlotte, it's a no-brainer."

"I've had a heat pump in my other home for 15 years, and it's been great. I have no hesitation to switch," another wrote.

