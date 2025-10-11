Homeowner stunned at new HVAC's performance in sub-zero temperatures: 'Found the limit of my heat pump'

One heat pump user on Reddit was pleased to show off the performance of their unit to other users.

"Found the limit of my heat pump and I'm impressed," they said, sharing photo evidence of the feat.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the original poster, the system was running at a temperature much lower than what it was rated for.

"Holding the room at 19C (our normal setting) [66.2F] while being -19C [-2.2F] is pretty impressive for a heat pump without resistive heating," said the original poster. "Overnight it dropped to -21C [-5.8F] and the room was 18C [64.4F]. Good enough for something only rated down to -15C [5F]. Still pushing warm air confidently, but just not quite enough."

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than half of the energy used in American homes goes to maintaining the temperature of the space. Upgrading your HVAC equipment is one of the best ways to lower your heating bill, which is the best way to lower your overall power bill.

Commenters were enthusiastic about the original poster's results.

"Very impressive, given that the Leto isn't even Senville's cold climate product line, that's the Aura," said one user, referring to the model of heat pump that the original poster talked about.

