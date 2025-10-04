Honest homeowner shares insights on new heat pump HVAC after one month of use: 'Here are three things that have changed'

A homeowner posted a video to YouTube, sharing how life has changed after upgrading to a heat pump just a month earlier.

Heating and cooling account for nearly half of the typical household's energy bills every year. Upgrading to a heat pump is one of the best ways to immediately start saving on your energy bills. Heat pumps are more efficient than a furnace because, instead of generating heat, they simply transfer heat from one place to another.

On top of that, because they're more efficient and they don't depend on a dirty energy source like gas, as some furnaces do, heat pumps don't result in as much planet-overheating pollution being released into the atmosphere.

Trusted brands such as Mitsubishi make it easy for homeowners to find the right heat pump option for them, including mini-split systems for homes without existing ductwork.

In the video description, YouTuber Jonathan Tracy wrote: "I recently became a heat pump owner and I love it! Here are three things that have changed in our home since we installed it."

In the video, he describes what those three things are, beginning with the constant comfortable temperature in the home. With heat pumps, temperatures generally don't fluctuate the way they do with furnaces, and you don't need to make constant trips to the thermostat trying to lock down that perfect temp.

The second thing is constant hot water, although Tracy doesn't say whether or not they also upgraded to a heat pump water heater. He explains how difficult it was to keep hot water available with an old-school condensing boiler and how inefficient and expensive it was if they wanted to have hot water available all day.

And that leads to the third thing, which is how much money they're saving. Tracy says that by switching from gas appliances to a heat pump, they've nearly wiped out their gas bill, and their energy bill only went from 120 British pounds to 127 pounds ($162 to $171) compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, their gas bill is only about 3 or 4 pounds ($4 or $5).

