Engineer credits heat pump for rescuing poorly-weatherized home: 'I'm saving over $200 a month this winter'

One of the best ways to see whether a home upgrade is right for your family is to learn from others' firsthand experiences. That's why one New England-based engineer shared a thorough review of their heat pump one winter after installing it in their home.

In a Reddit post, the original poster said that despite living in a poorly weatherized 1900 home, which some believe is not ideal for heat pump performance, their modern system has already started saving them money on utility costs.

"All in, I'm saving over $200/month this winter compared to last winter, and I know I could do a bit better," the OP said. "I had to leave my A/C window units in so I could reorganize and make room for the wall units and basement air handlers to be installed. So my savings will only improve once I get those out."

Although this homeowner's testimonial is one of many that prove heat pumps are more than efficient enough to keep homes cozy while saving homeowners money, there is still some lingering misinformation swirling online.





"I find some of the claims that heat pumps are not cost effective for heat to be dubious at best," the OP continued. "In my opinion, it is either improper equipment selection, improper operation, or a fear-uncertainty-and-doubt campaign."

Modern HVAC upgrades can save you a pretty penny on utility costs, but this homeowner is right: It is vital to work with vetted installers to ensure you're getting the correct equipment for your home. TCD partner EnergySage can help you understand your HVAC options and find the unit that will suit your needs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you're ready to jumpstart your home's energy efficiency by upgrading to a modern heating and cooling system, here are a few tools to help you get started:

EnergySage can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers.

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If you're not ready to spend up front, Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

If you want to upgrade your aging HVAC system but are concerned about the cost, you might want to consider a Palmetto HVAC lease. Plans start from as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners looking to boost their savings further should consider pairing their energy-efficient electric appliances with solar panels. TCD solar partner EnergySage can help you find the best system and installer for your home and budget and even save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Although there were some heat pump naysayers in the comments section, many homeowners shared how upgrading is helping them save.

"I am saving 2,000+ every winter after getting rid of my propane furnace, even with the highest electric power rates in the nation," one California homeowner said. "Plus the heat pump comfort is miles ahead of the regular gas furnace."

Another user who switched to a heat pump pointed out the distinction between monthly and all-time energy costs.

"I just got a big power bill for Jan 10th-Feb10th and … it was a bit of a shock," they said. "I can see why when they get a big bill all at once people feel frustrated or panic, but when I do an honest appraisal and average these big deep winter bills over the whole year, I'm positive I'm doing better than we were before."

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