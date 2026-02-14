Plumber easily dismantles common misconception after putting trendy appliance to the test: 'There are no doubts about it'

Heat pumps have become a trendy HVAC system that is offering homeowners a chance to increase their home's energy efficiency while also lowering their bills.

But are they limited to just those in warm climates?

Plumber Allen Hart (@allenhart999) took to his YouTube channel to address a common myth that heat pumps lose their effectiveness when temperatures drop.

When Old Man Winter strikes, chilly weather outside can have you racing over to the thermostat to crank up the heat inside. However, with an upgraded HVAC system, you may be able to enjoy a warmer home without worrying about a larger bill, especially as energy prices continue to climb.





TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi can help homeowners understand which HVAC option is best for their home while also saving them serious cash on their energy bills. This includes heat pump systems.

Instead of burning fuel or using heating elements that demand a lot of energy, heat pumps pull warmth from the surrounding air — even if it's cold outside. Because this process is more efficient than those of traditional HVAC systems, it uses less energy and can lower your home's consumption.

As Hart demonstrated, his heat pump system worked flawlessly throughout his home even though the temperature dropped to minus-3 degrees Celsius (26.6 degrees Fahrenheit). He traveled from room to room to showcase how heat pumps are able to handle custom climate controls as well.

"Heat pumps definitely work. There are no doubts about it," Hart said.

In the comments section, a few users shared their own experiences with heat pumps.

"I don't have a heat pump at home, but we have two at work. They've replaced an oil-fired boiler. Even with the rising cost of electricity, they've reduced the heating bill by a half," one person noted.

"We tested two Mitsubishi Cold Climate ASHPs in Yellowknife, Canada. Still ran at -30 C outside!!" a second user shared.

