Puzzled homeowner speaks out after noticing frustrating trend among HVAC installers: 'It's the only thing they know how to work on'

A Kentucky resident was having a hard time finding an installer to upgrade their home with a heat pump and sought the help of r/hvacadvice

"I've requested 4 estimates, and 2 (the most 'family owned') basically won't quote me a price for anything but a standard, 14 seer, single-stage system; they discouraged a heat pump and advised an AC," the original poster wrote. "One was unaware of the heat pump tax credit. All installers are well-reviewed across multiple platforms and have positive feedback on NextDoor."

The scoop

Heat pumps are a clear upgrade from furnaces and resistive electrical heating, but finding skilled installers can be a challenge depending on where you live. Luckily, there are tools to help zero in during that search. For example, Mitsubishi has a tool that can help you find trained heat pump installers in its trusted network. Once you've booked a consultation, these HVAC pros can help you figure out what kind of system would work best for your living space.

How it's helping

Gas prices are often on the rise, which is hard to deal with on top of inflation. To help on that front, switching to an electric heat pump can dramatically reduce your monthly utility bills. Federal rebates even help with upfront installation costs.

Burning gas in homes also introduces all sorts of health and safety risks to residents and is the source of a lot of atmospheric pollution. Switching to a heat pump is ultimately good news for you, your family, and the planet.

What everyone's saying

The Reddit community largely agreed that HVAC installers who aren't willing to quote or install a heat pump are likely set in their ways and haven't put work into learning the benefits.

"I'm at the biggest company in Kentucky," the top commenter said. "They only quote those because it's the only thing they know how to work on. They aren't trained in high end stuff or the tax credits. There are benefits that come with being this size."

"Sounds like a bunch of backward luddites who don't want to learn how to install new gear," another said.

