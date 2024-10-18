Millions of Americans can get paid to make this bill-slashing home renovation: 'It's like magic'

"Probably the biggest thing that consumers can do to help fight the climate crisis."

One of the biggest trends in the home improvement industry is switching from a traditional HVAC system to a heat pump.

Over 17 million U.S. households already use heat pumps, according to Atlas Buildings Hub, and with enticing government incentives available, that number is expected to grow exponentially.

Heat pumps are growing in popularity across the U.S. as a cost-saving, sustainable way to heat and cool homes with less pollution.

Heat pumps remove heat from the inside air and push cool air back in the summer. Then, in the winter, they bring heat from outside air into your home and circulate it inside.









This process is highly efficient and uses a fraction of the energy required for other energy sources.

David Yuill of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, told The New York Times: "You could put in a watt of electricity and get [the equivalent of] four watts of heat out of it. It's like magic."

How it's helping

If you upgrade your old HVAC system to a heat pump, you can cash in on up to $10,000 in government incentives. That's because the Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $2,000 in tax credits and up to $8,000 in an additional rebate if you qualify as a low-income household.

These savings are in addition to the hundreds of dollars that heat pumps will help you save on home energy costs each year after installation.

Not only will a heat pump save you money and outperform traditional HVAC systems, but it will also reduce dirty energy emitted from your home, resulting in less air pollution in your neighborhood.

To go one step further, you could save even more on your bills by installing weatherproofing upgrades and smart home technology.



What people are saying

According to the Times, Amy Boyd, director of policy for the Acadia Center, said: "A heat pump is probably the biggest thing that consumers can do to help fight the climate crisis."

Atlas Buildings Hub predicted that "with federal heat pump rebate programs slated to be launched across all fifty states over the next year, it is likely that heat pump sales will only continue to grow relative to their gas, oil, and propane counterparts."

