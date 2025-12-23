Homeowner shares candid thoughts one year after upgrading to a trendy heat pump HVAC: 'It used to be a bit of a worry'

A year after upgrading to a heat pump HVAC, one homeowner has taken to TikTok to give their take.

"I just wanted to give you a quick overview of what's been going on," said TikToker Aftab Ali (@statusbydesign) in the video.

Heat pump HVACs have become a trendy option among homeowners in recent years for both their environmental benefits and significant cost savings.

While some homeowners might be concerned about the amount of noise a heat pump generates, the TikToker showed that this turned out not to be an issue.





"As you can see it's not very noisy at all," he said in the video, as the heat pump ran in the background. "It used to be a bit of a worry that our neighbors might get disturbed, but honestly it's pretty much just as loud as a little traffic off in the distance."

Through The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer, you can find HVAC options that can save you up to 50% on your energy bills.

The HVAC Explorer includes leasing options from Palmetto, where homeowners can obtain all the energy-efficiency and money-saving benefits for as little as $0 down and $99 per month. Additionally, homeowners receive 12 years of free maintenance.

To push the environmental and financial advantages even further, many homeowners choose to pair their heat pump HVAC systems with home solar. If you're looking to learn more about home solar options, TCD's Solar Explorer is a great place to start.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Though buying solar panels is not in every homeowner's budget, subscription options from Palmetto's LightReach can slash utility rates by as much as 20% for as little as $0 down. Additionally, the free Palmetto Home App includes simple steps you can take to save up to $5,000.

"So far, we're really happy with the results," the TikToker said of their heat pump HVAC.

With so many homeowners being pleased with the performance, savings, and environmental benefits of switching to a heat pump, you should check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to learn more.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.