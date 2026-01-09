Homeowner speaks out after spotting common trend among HVAC installers: 'A lot of [them] are telling people...'

The misconception stems from the dated reputation of this technology.

In the midst of a recent cold snap in the U.S., a homeowner in Utah called out a common misconception for heat pump owners.

"The United States is having a big cold snap right now, and a lot of these HVAC installers are telling people, 'you should turn off your heat pump,'" he notes in a recent TikTok video. He then explains that the recommendation stems from the incentive to defrost the coil, which can freeze over when the humidity in the air is high.

"But as the temperature drops, the humidity in the air drops as well because you can't have water vapor as a liquid when it's really really cold," he says. As a result, this defrosting maintenance isn't needed as often in areas where temperatures dip well below freezing for most of winter.

For those in the market for new HVAC, this knowledge can expand a potential buyer's options when deciding on a new system, a decision that's made easier with the help of resources like TCD's HVAC Explorer.





The misconception mentioned above stems from the dated reputation of this technology, more than 30 years ago, folding under pressure of frigid temperatures, but the latest models have evolved to combat this issue much more easily. In fact, a recent report on efficiency even found that heat pumps, on average, are 180% more efficient than older systems.

Heat pumps are becoming an increasingly common HVAC option for many homeowners looking for a cost-effective, efficient source of heating. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help homeowners weigh their options and explore trusted partners like Palmetto, whose team can help you save up to 50% on a new heat pump while gaining the features of free maintenance.

Plus, new HVACs, when paired with solar power, can be a powerful way to save money and cut your home's carbon output. To maximize savings, TCD's solar explorer can score homeowners a great price on a full solar panel system and save them up to $10,000.

No matter what upgrades you make, Palmetto's free app can even help you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades through simple, everyday tasks.

