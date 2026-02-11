Homeowner turns heads after revealing how they shaved $1,100 off their energy bills: 'The winter bills were absolutely killing me'

"I will assume my next month may come down another $100 at least."

What a difference a year can make. A homeowner had Reddit buzzing after revealing how they shaved nearly $1,100 off their energy costs for the same billing period in back-to-back years.

The poster explained that they had moved into a home with a brand-new electric HVAC. As they quickly discovered, though, not every new HVAC is equally efficient.

"The winter bills were absolutely killing me," they lamented. "I knew it was time for a change."

Enter: a heat pump. The poster said they installed the next-get heating and cooling device in the private wing of their home and have since been blown away by the "truly remarkable" savings. During last year's billing period, they paid $1,711. Now, their bill is just $630.





"Massive difference!" a commenter enthused.

In fact, installing an efficient HVAC like a heat pump is one of the best ways to protect yourself against rising energy costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you sort through your options and save up to 50% on your energy bills.

The homeowner added that they were even more excited to see what their bill would look like next time around as well, as they had installed their heat pump partway through the billing cycle.

"I will assume my next month may come down another $100 at least, even though February tends to be the coldest month," they shared. "For anyone considering making the jump - do it!"

"Yup! heat pumps are much better than your uncle on facebook will tell you," someone agreed.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

We've all heard horror stories about HVAC installations gone awry. Fortunately, working with a reputable installer makes all the difference. TCD makes it easy to find a knowledgeable expert who can help you determine the best option for your home and budget.

