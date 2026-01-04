Homeowner shares horror story of dealing with a broken furnace during a snowstorm: 'I wish I ... avoided a very expensive mistake'

"The rules and qualifications are so opaque and hard to follow."

A horrified homeowner turned to Reddit for advice over a potentially costly error amid a home upgrade.

The story, posted to r/hvacadvice, laid out the problem: they contacted an HVAC company to level up to a heat pump, and specified that it had to meet the requirements for tax credits.

On the fateful day of installation, despite doing "hours and hours of research with a broken furnace in the midst of a snowstorm," paperwork suggested that the new system did not actually meet the stipulated requirements.

"I don't regret anything so much as I wish I knew how this worked better to have avoided a very expensive mistake," the poster said, concluding with a plea for any help to rectify the problem.





It was an unfortunate consequence of trying to navigate the Byzantine labyrinth that is state and federal incentives alone. Fortunately, there are good avenues to explore that make the process a lot simpler.

A heat pump's energy-efficient design means that it essentially transfers heat rather than burning energy to produce it. That process uses much less energy, which is always beneficial, but especially at a time when rates are getting out of control.

Savings are obviously a primary concern, but another increasingly important issue is resilience.

On Reddit, responses were naturally sympathetic to the homeowner's plight. One user suggested the system might qualify, but noted how complicated it all was.

"The rules and qualifications are so opaque and hard to follow. With the credit winding down soon, I don't think any one at any of these agencies care enough to make them easy to follow."

