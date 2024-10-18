Millions of Americans could benefit by making this smart home upgrade — you could shave $1,500 off your energy bills

The cost of living is the highest it has ever been, and utility bills are also reaching record heights, and they will only continue to increase due to climate change. Food & Water Watch reports that families are already making the difficult decision between paying their high energy bill or other necessities, such as food and medicine.

Making your home more energy-efficient can save you a significant amount of money. The Department of Energy (DOE) reports heat pumps can save people hundreds of dollars "or more." The DOE sourced peer-reviewed research concluding that, for over 90% of the households assessed, replacing dated equipment with the right heat pump will save on energy costs.

The scoop

Heat pumps are an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners that can heat and cool your home. Heat pumps don't generate heat, contrary to their name. Instead, they move heat from one place to another, usually outdoor to indoor and vice versa.

How it's helping

The DOE says heat pumps can reduce your electricity use by up to 75%, and high-efficiency heat pumps can dehumidify better than standard central A/C.









The DOE also found homes in Michigan using propane or electric heaters can save an average of $1,500 annually by switching to the right heat pump.

Also with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), homeowners could be eligible for tax credits on installation costs for a heat pump. The IRA offers up to $2,000 in tax credits to install a heat pump, and qualifying low-income households are eligible for a rebate of up to $8,000.

What people are saying

Maine saw a huge increase in the number of households with heat pumps due to state government subsidies.

"With close to one-third of Maine's carbon emissions attributed to buildings, efficiency improvements to heating and cooling are a key strategy for reducing the state's greenhouse gas emissions," says Maine governor Janet Mills, per the Portland Press Herald.



A Redditor asked the r/homeowners community if getting a heat pump is worth it. Other users responded overwhelmingly in favor, especially those living in the South.

One user from Georgia loves their heat pump, saying, "Our electric bill hasn't ever reached past $150."

EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you find the right heat pump for you in your area.



