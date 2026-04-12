Vermont facing obstacles to adopting heat pump HVACs — here's how residents can take full advantage

The report argued that homeowner education is vital to the successful adoption of heat pumps in cold states.

A report from Vermont's Department of Public Service has revealed that heat pump HVACs can help the state reach its climate goals, but a lack of public education on the topic and poor home weatherization have hindered progress.

Heat pump HVACs offer an energy-efficient way to heat and cool your home, and they are quickly gaining popularity across the U.S. However, despite the technology being one of the best ways to save money on your bills and protect your home from rising utility costs, several factors have made it difficult for homeowners to take advantage of its potential.

The 2026 Vermont Annual Energy Report highlighted that home weatherization is one of the biggest factors holding back heat pump HVACs.

While heat pumps are extremely efficient, Vermont has some of the oldest houses in the country, as Zachary Moss at vtdigger.org observed. These houses often lack modern weatherization, and paired with the region's extremely frigid winters, heat pumps can't operate as effectively.





Installing draught-excluding doors and windows, and adding insulation to attics, are among the measures that can prevent valuable heat or cold air from escaping a property. Moss noted that "people aren't using their systems as efficiently as they could." The report showed heat pump usage remains high during summer, but homeowners quickly shut them down and opt for gas-, propane-, or diesel-powered systems during the winter.

The report argued that homeowner education is vital to the successful adoption of heat pumps in cold states. EnergySage can help you understand your HVAC options and slash your energy bills with modern, super-efficient HVACs for any climate.

Matthew Smith from Efficiency Vermont told Moss that homeowners should become familiar with weatherization and heat pump limitations before installing the technology. A well-weatherized home could dramatically improve performance and increase the savings achievable with an already efficient heat pump HVAC.

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The annual report revealed that heat pump HVACs are more than up to the task of heating and cooling homes in any climate. However, proper weatherization and homeowner education are key to ensuring the units are as efficient as possible.

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