New data reveals homeowners' opinions on upgrading to heat pump HVACs — here's what 95% of customers said

Switching to a heat pump saves homeowners an average of $500 every year on energy costs.

Getting 95% of people to agree on anything these days is nearly impossible.

However, in a survey of over 70,000 homeowners who participated in a program to upgrade their HVAC systems to energy-efficient heat pumps, 95% reported being satisfied with the results, according to Installer.

HVAC systems for heating and cooling account for a large portion of home energy costs. This means that upgrading to an electric heat pump system is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills.

While learning about heat pumps might seem complicated, Mitsubishi helps simplify the process with easy-to-understand, reliable information.

Since 2022, residents of England and Wales have been eligible to participate in the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which provides about $10,200 toward the cost of a heat pump. The overwhelming majority of those who have taken advantage of this incentive have been satisfied with the results, as shown by the program's 95% approval rate.

"It's great to see that an overwhelming majority of consumers who have used the Boiler Upgrade Scheme to invest in home-grown energy are satisfied with their installation," said Ian Rippin, the CEO of the Microgeneration Certification Scheme, per Installer.

According to its website, the MCS is responsible for setting and maintaining standards for "small-scale renewable energy systems like solar panels, solar heating, heat pumps," and more in the United Kingdom.

For those looking for advice on upgrading to a heat pump HVAC or finding a local installer, Mitsubishi is a trusted resource. Via its website, Mitsubishi can also connect homeowners with its network of vetted installers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Heat pumps have been growing in popularity in recent years, and for good reason.

"Because they provide cooling in the summer as well as heating in winter, heat pumps are helpful year-round," the U.S. Department of Energy website explains.

Switching to a heat pump also saves homeowners an average of $500 every year on energy costs, per the DOE.

According to NBC News, as of 2023, more people were buying heat pumps for their homes than traditional natural-gas-powered furnaces. That year, heat pumps accounted for more than half of all residential heating equipment sales, according to the DOE.

Heat pumps come in a variety of different varieties, including cost-effective mini-split systems. If you're interested in learning more, Mitsubishi makes it easy to find out which heat pump option is right for your home and budget.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.