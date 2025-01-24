Skeptical parent sparks debate after contemplating ultra-efficient clothes dryer — here's what other homeowners had to say

"We love the dryer and it was worth it on a number of fronts."

A debate on r/heatpumps about replacing a vented electric dryer with a heat pump model got pretty heated — pun intended.

"Wife is skeptical about increased drying time and reduced capacity," the OP explained. "Family of 4 (2 teen girls) so laundry is pretty regular. Anyone who has switched have any insights?"

According to Energy Star, a heat pump dryer heats the air in the dryer, which removes moisture from your clothes. It then sends that moisture through an evaporator, meaning less electricity is used overall, while the more widespread vented electric dryers expel moisture externally.

Commenters had a lot of different opinions on the matter. Some encouraged the OP to make the switch. One user said, "[Heat pump dryers] save us about a buck a load."

They have a point. Energy Star reports that a heat pump dryer can save about $500 over the life of the product. They're helpful for the environment, too. Instead of releasing pollutants into the air, heat pump dryers work in a closed-loop system, reusing the same liquid for each cycle, according to Action for the Climate Emergency.

Despite these facts, some were skeptical. One commenter said: "Heat pump dryers … are basically a sham … these units pump heat from your home."

Thankfully, they were incorrect. Since heat pump dryers work within a closed system, they don't continuously sap heat from your house.

These efficient dryers aren't the only environmentally friendly home upgrade that can save you money. Electrifying your home appliances, vehicles, and other devices is a great way to save on your energy bill in the long run.

Take this Boston couple, for instance — they made their home 100% energy-efficient, swapping out their gas heater for a renewable heat pump and their gas stove for an induction model. Their electric bills dropped almost immediately, and a Massachusetts state program partially reimbursed them for their efforts.

The Inflation Reduction Act works similarly, on a national scale. If you don't know where to start, turn to Rewiring America. The non-profit has a calculator that will help you determine which tax incentives apply to you.

As noted by the Salt Lake Tribune, however, President Donald Trump said he intends to gut the law once he takes office.

While any major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, it's better to take advantage of these benefits sooner than later while you still can.

Switching to a heat pump dryer might be the best place to start. One commenter couldn't get enough: "We had a huge savings in KW when we switched over … We love the dryer and it was worth it on a number of fronts."

