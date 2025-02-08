Here's how to collect $4,000 for a new breaker box before massive government incentives disappear

The discounts come right at checkout — no waiting for rebates in the mail.

Want up to $14,000 in rebates to make your home better, healthier, and cheaper to run?

A federal program through the Inflation Reduction Act, Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates, offers major discounts on energy-saving home improvements for families making less than 150% of their area's median income, according to Energy Star.

The scoop

The program covers up to 100% of costs for households that make below 80% of their area's median income and up to 50% for those making between 80% and 150% of the AMI. Because HEAR rebates are administered at the state level, your state must have its program up and running. HEAR is one of several federal incentive programs to support home efficiency through the IRA.

The rebates are substantial. They include (but aren't limited to) up to $8,000 for electric heat pumps for heating and cooling, up to $840 for electric stoves and ovens, and up to $840 for electric clothes dryers. You can also get up to $1,600 for home insulation and air sealing, up to $4,000 for electrical panel upgrades, and up to $2,500 for new wiring.

The best part? The discounts come right at checkout — no waiting for rebates in the mail.

How it's helping

Modern electric appliances generally work more efficiently than older gas ones. Heat pumps keep your home cozy year-round while using way less energy than conventional heating-and-cooling systems. Induction stoves heat up faster than gas and keep your indoor air cleaner. Plus, sealing up drafts means your house stays comfortable with less work from your heating and cooling system.

The money you'll save can add up fast. Switching from gas to electric appliances can cut hundreds of dollars off your yearly energy bills. And since these upgrades make your home more efficient, you'll keep saving money month after month.

Making these improvements helps create cleaner air for everyone. By picking electric options that run on increasingly clean power, you're part of the solution for healthier communities.

Ready to start saving? The nonprofit Rewiring America has free tools to help you find available incentives and qualified contractors in your area. They'll guide you through the process of making these money-saving improvements much more affordable.

If you're considering taking advantage of these rebates, acting sooner rather than later may save you thousands of dollars. President Donald Trump has said he plans to eliminate these incentives, though this would require a congressional act. Either way, the future of these rebates is uncertain.

What everyone's saying

People are thrilled with the difference energy-efficient, green upgrades have made in their bottom lines, saving them money and time.

"Our insulation project cut our household energy use by 15%!" one person shared, noting how this was particularly good for their budget during cold winter months.

"We bought this portable induction for less than $100 and use it every day. It boils water way faster, it's easy to clean and safer for kids to use," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.